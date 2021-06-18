in Tennis

Del Potro continues with rehabilitation and dreams of his return to the slopes

Juan Martin del Potro wants to have one more chance. He does not give up and knows the effort he must make to get back on a tennis court. However, he is willing to leave everything to play a tournament again and that the withdrawal does not depend on an injury, but on his own decision. In that sense, he uploaded a video to his Instagram account in which he is observed doing work in a gym to strengthen the operated right knee. Will he make it to the Tokyo Olympics, which are his big dream?

this Xiaomi with NFC is a real bargain before Prime Day

Olympic Episodes XVII: The final opportunity to qualify for Olympic baseball, Tokyo 2021.