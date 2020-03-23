Del Potro and Ginobili, together in the fight against the coronavirus: care, anecdotes and retirement in an unforgettable virtual talk

Juan Martín del Potro and Emanuel Ginobili, two of the most important athletes in the history of the country, organized a Instagram live whose primary objective was that “People get distracted” in the middle of the mandatory quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Argentina. The virtual crossing came to have almost 12 million people attentive to what they were saying the tandilense and the bahiense.

Delpo and Manu They called their fans through their social media accounts and at 20 o’clock a very entertaining talk, which had moments of fun, with hideous anecdotes, serious, especially when talking about the retirement of the former San Antonio Spurs and the physical problems that plague the tennis player, and of great responsibility when they had to deal with the world problem caused by the coronavirus.

“The purpose we had was to distract everyone a bit in the face of so much negative news. That they were distracted for a while was the reason for our talk and because of the messages I read they are happy, they had fun for a while ”, Del Portro expressed about the end of the talk.

“We already saw Jumanji 2 and we laughed for a while,” said Ginobili from the United States. “Now we will return to normality. Here I have a big patio, but it rains and it is cold, and the kids bite the ball next to me, they climb, they are tremendous … The same My job is not at risk and I can buy food. A time of many difficulties is coming here and in Argentina. There are going to be people who will be out of work and others will not be able to go. Difficult moments are coming ”, Manu was sincere, who also asked for responsibility: “This moment must pass. Spend a couple of weeks, a month saved, as much as possible. Everything will return to normal. Make an effort, help us and take care of us. You have emotional peaks and you have to be emotionally close to the people you love. ”

Juan Martín highlighted the message of his compatriot and asked “Respect the rules that come down from above”. At this point, he also valued people who are at risk and work for Argentines. “Those who work so that the sick can be cured, those who work so that we have food and so that people are safe. Supermarket repositories, there are many people who have no idea who is working for us. And Manu pointed out: “Many health people or all of them who work to keep everything working. Let’s respect them for the effort they make staying inside, it doesn’t seem so difficult. ”

Manu’s last years in the NBA and Delpo’s hard present for injuries:

Ginobili: “My last four years of career I decided to download a change. I realized that it was not the same and it was not going to be the same and if I wanted to be the same it was going to be very difficult. That’s when i downloaded a change and I looked for alternatives.

Del Potro: “Despite the injuries, I want to continue playing, I want to return, but the reality is that it is costing me a lot because of the knee problems. I underwent surgery twice and I am in the second recovery from my second surgery. Doctors are optimistic and they tell me I’m going to be okay, but When reality is not as planned, you know what crosses our mind. In June 2019 it was my last game. I was going to play an exhibition with Roger (Federer) and I couldn’t, I was very excited to do it ”.

Ginobili: “The difference in your case is I squeezed myself. He had been considering it (at retirement) as something safe 2 or 3 seasons ago and had been digesting it little by little. He knew that I had done everything and was going to enjoy and absorb everything that was happening. I thought about going to play quietly and the priority was my family, my wife and doing my things, in addition to playing. I felt like I was ready again, and maybe in your case for having lost 9 months and a year and a half before, the feeling is different. “

Del Potro: “I’ve had ups and downs, I went through moments of thinking about a sign to find another way and stop suffering so much or look the other way. Then I have days of no, I don’t want to go like this in this that I love. I deserve to end in good shape and enjoy despite the pain I have. I’m in that way of saying that we must continue, in quarantine I have a mini office and I set myself a compulsory routine in the morning and afternoon. I can’t even go to the supermarket because I arrived on a trip. I must pass this as I can, I will not lower my arms because I want to play again. Also, because I want to see how you play (for Ginobili) that a match was pending ”.

Del Potro’s surprise when he learned that Ginobili did not know how to ride a bicycle

Del Potro: “Talking to a mutual friend We couldn’t believe it was so hard for you to ride a bike. ”

Ginobili: “Not that it costs me, I didn’t know how to walk directly. I was born in the city, they never gave me a bike. I am the third in a family and passed by. After When I was 12 years old and everyone knew how to walk, I was ashamed to put the wheels on and it wasn’t going to be like this. So I passed my adulthood and adolescence without knowing. As soon as I retired with my 8-year-olds I said I couldn’t miss riding my bikes with them and I started walking with my children, without obvious little wheels. I started very early in the morning when there was no neighbor and at 40. I did not ride a bicycle for 32 years of my life. ”

Del Potro: “Yeah, we were shitting ourselves because we couldn’t believe it.”

Ginobili: “There is more to it than you think, anyway. It is not easy and takes time. Imagine if about 5 years ago I was shitting on my bike. Noo, impossible. “

Manu and the surprise because the tennis players change their coach very quickly

Ginobili: “In your sport, You hire the coach and when something happens that you don’t like, you put it to hell. ”

Del Potro: “Yes, you hire someone to give you orders, shit on you and make you work. It’s weird and I don’t know if that happens in many sports. Throughout my career luckily I had few coaches and I had a good relationship with everyone. We are together all day, we live in quarantine. We travel a lot and can’t go home. It happened to me that I won a tournament in Europe and I celebrated it on Skype with family and friends and two days later I lost in the first round. So the tournament he had won was already a long way off. We are fighting with ATP to make a more flexible schedule for players both physically and mentally. “

Article in development …