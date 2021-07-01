Del Cerro Grande will be the fourth official in Ukraine

07/01/2021 at 11:05 CEST

The Spanish arbitration is in luck. The referee Carlos del Cerro Grande has been appointed this Thursday as the fourth referee for the quarterfinal duel of this Saturday of the Eurocup between Ukraine and England. Match that will be whistled by the German Felix Brych.

This is the third meeting of the Spanish in the European tournament where he has remained alone after the departure of Antonio Mateu Lahoz. This is the first match as fourth official. Del Cerro debuted with a duel in style with the match of the first day between France-Germany of the group of death. And where he performed at a great level. Del Cerro repeated on the second day with the tie between Croatia and the Czech Republic where he was right by going to the VAR in the maximum Peña that ended up signaling in favor of the Czech team.

Once their quarterfinal match is over, their continuity will be conditioned by the Spanish team. It seems clear that he will not be designated for one of the two semifinals if La Roja beats Switzerland and gets into the top four. It is not usual for the European arbitration body to appoint a referee from one of the countries that are involved in this final part of the tournament.. In the event that Spain does not continue and, as long as they understand that it continues to whistle at a high level, Del Cerro has possibilities to whistle one of the two semifinals and even, if necessary, the final.

The icing on a great season

His presence still in this European Championship is the culmination of an intense season both nationally and internationally for the Madrid referee. In the Old Continent he was designated for one of the two semifinals of the Europa League. Specifically, the first leg of the duel between Manchester United and Roma played at the Old Trafford Stadium and ended with an English defeat 4-2.

In fact, This is his second semi-final in a UEFA club competition in the last three seasons after he rose to ELITE level in European refereeing in December 2018.. Eintracht-Chelsea from two seasons ago also whistled in the Europa League. His rise has been meteoric.

A designation that came after his great refereeing in the Champions League quarter-finals between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.. A match that he carried out in an outstanding way for the UEFA arbitration establishment and that became the great letter of presentation of the Madrilenian at the international level. He has also whistled the round of 16 duel between Porto and Juventus in Turin.

It will be the second time that the world champion has been whistled. The only precedent was this season in the Nations League match on October 11 against Portugal, which is also in this group, and which ended with a 0-0 draw. Only once has he also whistled the German team. And it was in qualifying precisely for this Eurocup in November 2019 where he ended up beating Northern Ireland 6-1. Along with Del Cerro will be his assistant Juan Carlos Yuste who, as we already told a few days ago in SPORT; He is the oldest in the history of the European Championship. This is his fourth continental appointment.