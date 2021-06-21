Del Cerro and Mateu Lahoz do not whistle on this third day of the Eurocup

06/21/2021

Last Friday’s session left us the Spanish leadership in two Spanish arbitrations on the second day of group D. Carlos del Cerro Grande in Croatia-Czech Republic and right after Mateu lahoz in England-Scotland.

Once again, the Madrid referee once again whistled at a high level in the duel between the Croatians and the Czechs, as he did in his debut in the high-profile duel between France and Germany. In this first game they have been amazed at their decision in the action of Hummels with Mbappe inside the area and where the Spanish referee, in his first absolute appointment of selections, did not hesitate for a moment when he considered that there was no penalty in the action of the German defender with the PSG striker.

Last Friday he again had an uncomfortable play that forced him to go to the VAR monitor. The third time at this European Championship. It was in the review where he determined the Lovren’s maximum penalty to Schick for jumping with outstretched arm and hitting the Czech scorer in the face. Much easier was the arbitration right after Mateu Lahoz in the British duel at Wembley between England and Scotland, as was also the duel on the first day in the match between Belgium and Russia.

Almost all referees will play two games in the group stage

Well, as we anticipated on June 12 in the SPORT newspaper; so much Carlos del Cerro and Antonio Mateu have already completed the two initially scheduled matches from the organization for all the referees posted in this first group phase. This means that, except for a capital surprise, neither of the two will whistle any of the twelve matches of this day of groups that start today Sunday with the double duel between Italy -Wales and Switzerland- Turkey. The two are also disputed at the same time.

The explanation for this absence is very simple. There are 19 referee teams that have been designated for the Eurocup. The intention is for each referee to referee these two aforementioned matches. This represents a total of 38 matches.

Given that the group stage is made up of 36 matches, this means that 17 of these 19 referees have this “double” option and that two of them will whistle only one match.

Mateu Lahoz, candidate to whistle the Wembley final

It seems clear that, despite this break, the two referees are going to continue in the Eurocup. Also in the case of Mateu lahoz He is still a clear candidate to whistle the final next Sunday, July 11 at Wembley Stadium. In this way, the most important match of the international club competition such as the Champions League and the national team meeting would end up in the same season. Something that already happened in the past Eurocup where Mark Clattemburg doubled. The Englishman first whistled the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid on May 31, 2016. That same summer he was designated to whistle the final of the Eurocup that faced Portugal and France, with the consequent title for the Portuguese team .

The four Spaniards of VAR in Croatia – Scotland

The same does not happen with the four Spaniards designated as VAR and AVAR who do participate in this day. Specifically, they have been chosen together with the Argentine Fernando Rapallini in the Croatia – Scotland the day after tomorrow in Glasgow. The Canary Hernandez Hernandez acts as VAR, remaining as Second AVAR both Sánchez Martínez What Iñigo Prieto. Third assistant will be Martinez Munuera.