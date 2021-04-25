Dejected man in bulletproof vest who crashed his car into a police car in Los Angeles

April 25, 2021

The Los Angeles (California, United States) police announced that they had killed a driver wearing a bulletproof vest on Saturday after colliding with a patrol car in Hollywood.

The incident occurred on Sunset Boulevard, police tweeted. After the incident, “the driver, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, got out of his car with his right hand hidden” behind his back.

“He moved towards the policemen, who had abandoned their patrol car, counted ‘3, 2, 1’, began to move his arm towards the front of his body, and then a policeman fired,” adds the police tweet.

The man died on the spot, according to police.

Members of the department investigating the cases in which the police are involved in a shooting went to the scene, added the same source.

With information from AFP

