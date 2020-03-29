With the 125lbs still championless, Deiveson Figuereido he’s willing to fight the man who saved the division.

By not giving championship weight for his fight with Joseph Benavidez in the UFC Fight Night Norfolk, Figuereido deprived himself of the opportunity to become champion. And that was precisely what happened when he knocked out the three-time challenger in the second round to leave the belt vacant.

With a rematch with Benavidez on the horizon, the number 1 of the Flyweight classification says he wants to fight with Henry Cejudo if it falls from the Rooster Pesos as promised.

“If one day Cejudo wants to return, I will be waiting for him,” the Brazilian told MMA Junkie. “One day I will be the owner of the belts of both divisions – mine and Cejudo’s. Trust me. God is with me”.

For now, ‘Triple C’ has a starting defense – his first at 135 pounds – against José Aldo in the UFC 250.