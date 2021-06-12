Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno, full fight

Relive all the exciting actions of the duel between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno at UFC 256. It has been only six months since that vibrant fight and now we are counting the hours for the rematch.

On that evening of December 12, Deiveson Figueiredo came out as a wide favorite to defend the title. Brandon Moreno entered the cage as the alleged victim and there was speculation about in which round he would be finished. The Mexican surprised many by giving a real war against the Brazilian.

Moreno would recover from a sting in the eyes and also from a brutal kick to the lower zone that almost knocked him out. As the contest progressed, Brandon seemed to be gaining momentum as Figueiredo lost intensity. With the advantage of having a point deducted from Deiveson, everything indicated that the Mexican only needed to win the fifth round to stay with the belt.

Surprisingly, Brandon would look hesitant and would throw very few punches. This allowed the champion to set the pace and take the fifth round to ensure he kept the belt. In the end, the judges’ cards marked a majority tie that left us wanting more.

After the fight, Figueiredo would be transported to the hospital and his team would reveal that he had been ill before the fight. According to Deiveson, that illness would have been the reason for not being able to knock out Brandon. For his part, Moreno would point out that he felt his shoulder thunder in the fourth round, so he could no longer maintain the attack volume in the last episode.