Deiveson Figueiredo insists on trilogy with Brandon Moreno

The former king of the 125 pound division, Deiveson Figueiredo, called for a trilogy fight with UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, then.

Figueiredo and Moreno have fought twice in the last year. The first time they met, the result was a majority draw at the UFC 256 main event last December in what was arguably one of the best fights of 2020.

Since the fight was declared a draw, the UFC matchmakers decided to rerun it immediately, Figueiredo and Moreno fought again at UFC 263 in June, this time with Moreno submitting Figueiredo to take home the title.

Since it was an ending and a conclusive victory, Moreno has already said that he is looking forward to fighting a new opponent., and possible contenders for his belt include Cody Garbrandt, Alex Pérez and Alexandre Pantoja.

However, Figueiredo continues to hope to get the fight of the trilogy first. In a video his manager Wallid Ismail sent to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, Figueiredo called his opportunity and told Moreno that he wants to fight him.

Hey, Ariel. I want the trilogy against Brandon Moreno. Trilogy, man, “said Figueiredo in the video.

Figueiredo may ask for the title shot, but it’s not certain that the UFC matchmakers will grant it to him. Even if Figueiredo was one of the best fighters in sport in 2020, the four times weight cut last year may have really taken its toll on your body, as it really had a hard time making the 125-pound championship weight limit for the rematch, and you saw how it affected their performance.

However, if UFC matchmakers they trust that Figueiredo can make the weight again, then maybe we’ll see these two fight again.

