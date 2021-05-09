Degussa launches digital store to facilitate access to investment in physical gold

Related news

Degussa has launched a new digital store with the aim of facilitate investment in physical gold and other precious markets. The improvement of the portal comes after a particularly intense year for the German firm in which the commitment to these raw materials has grown on a global scale.

The objective of the new Degussa online store is “to improve and speed up user navigation”, in a way that facilitates complete the purchase process more intuitively. In addition, new functionalities are introduced such as the visualization of the products in a clearer way and the possibility of evaluating them and adding them to the cart in the middle of the navigation.

To this same end, the precious metals investment firm has made improvements to its search engine and both investment and gift products are integrated into a single platform. Thus, the categories of Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cases, Comics have been established -for coins with engravings from comics, movies and series– and Gifts.

Portfolio diversification

In the same way, the access to the new products in catalog. Next, the one of best-selling products appears, where those with the most demand are gathered within the Degussa range.

The director for Spain of Degussa, Tomás Epeldegui, has indicated on several occasions that his advice is allocate between 5% and 10% of the portfolio investment to physical gold. A premise to which he adds recurring acquisitions “to structurally diversify any patrimony” and “diversify in the size of the pieces”.

The latter is the formula that he prescribes as a way to “have liquidity when necessary, without having to make a large divestment”. In this sense, he has pointed out that a common mistake is usually trying to maximize the profitability by price in the purchase, which leads to heavier parts.