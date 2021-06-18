Degree of salinity of estuaries and abundance of nutrients

Scientists have found in a river that the nutritional quality of the material in the food base present in the water of the mouth doubles when the dissolved salt does, thus increasing the amount of resources available for fish species in that river.

The investigated river is the Guadalquivir in Spain. The study was carried out by a team from the Andalusian Institute for Agricultural and Fisheries Research and Training (IFAPA, ‘El Toruño’ center) in Spain.

The nutritional quality of unicellular plant algae has been obtained after analyzing the organic matter in suspension in waters considered to be the most turbid in Europe.

The study specifically related the salinity of the water in the Guadalquivir estuary with the nutritional quality of plant plankton, microorganisms that obtain energy from the Sun and constitute the basis of the food chain of this ecosystem. Phytoplankton includes species of higher or lower quality as food, a difference that experts obtain by measuring the amount of fatty acids. The study analyzes a breeding area for species of great fishing interest, particularly the anchovy.

This new lipid-based approach improves understanding of nutritional status in turbid estuaries. “When you go from fresh to salt water, microalgae appear, such as diatoms or dinoflagellates, which have a higher percentage of fatty acids,” says researcher José Pedro Cañavate, first author of the study “Contrasting fatty acids with other indicators to the Discover Foundation. assess nutritional status of suspended particulate organic matter in a turbid estuary ”, published in the academic journal Estuarine, Coastal and Shelf Science.

Experts have verified that the nutritional value of suspended organic matter doubles at high salinities. “Phytoplankton change the structure of the community from fresh to salt water, going from the predominance of species such as cyanobacteria, of less nutritional value, to that of dinoflagellates or diatoms. In addition, fatty acids allow a more complete analysis of food transmission than traditional indicators, as studies carried out in the last decade have shown, ”says Cañavate.

The scientist appreciates that the work addresses an aspect, the relationship of salt and nutrients, very unknown in the Guadalquivir estuary, the largest in Andalusia in volume of water. It is also a fishing reserve, since species of great commercial value breed in it and its surroundings. The most abundant macroinvertebrate is shrimp, which channels biomass production towards larger species.

Estuary beach with diatoms. (Photo: IFAPA / Discover Foundation)

For two years, the study authors took samples from a boat, extracting solid material from the captured water for lipid and fatty acid analysis. “These compounds allowed us to better discern the changes in nutritional value, that is, the amount of fatty acids, which rose with salt water up to 2.2 times, and 1.5 times in summer compared to winter”, adds the expert.

One of the results found when analyzing the profile of fatty acids in the particulate matter in suspension is the low presence in it of the remains of terrestrial plants, a circumstance that shows the high deforestation of the Guadalquivir basin. Since the fatty acids of microorganisms and those of terrestrial plants are different, experts can estimate the contribution of each in samples taken from the estuary.

The next objective of the scientists will be to verify how this food base of the estuary, with its different nutritional value, is transferred to the consuming animals, and in particular to delimit its efficiency to allow different populations of fishing and ecological interest.

The work has been financed with European Funds for Fisheries managed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucía. (Source: Discover Foundation)