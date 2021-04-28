Degens, chads, diamond hands and big brains, take a seat and make yourself comfortable

Compartir

The DeFi community deserves a gem to shine among the hordes of low-quality tokens that flood DeFi. We’ve built Catnip to deliver this, with tokenomics that sustainably raises the floor price and NFTs that are world-first in performance capabilities. We are creating a true ecosystem of money and we want to offer fellow moonshot hunters the opportunity to be a part of something unique.

To reward our pre-sale participants, we are providing a limited edition of Catnip Yield NFTs for each pre-sale participant, one per account.

Read on to find out more and then enter our Telegram and join the growing movement.

CATNIP Total supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000 CATNIP (Quadrillion)

CATNIP Contract: 0xc91d49653f0364aa9c7877697eb27313c973ad9d

CATNIP Presale date: 04/27/2021 @ 11.30PM GMT + 1

Presale Softcap: 150 BNB

Presale Hardcap: 250 BNB

Minimum Contribution: 0.1 BNB

Maximum Contribution: 1 BNB

Presale Venue: DxSale (Only use official links from catnip.money)

CATNIP Supply Allocation: 95% Community (Presale & Liquidity), 3.0% Marketing & Development, 1.06% DxSale Fee, 0.94% Burned

Contract Ownership: Renounced after presale has been finalized.

Purified Tokenomics for Sustainable Profits

We have paid attention during the Pumpanomics class and Catnip is a reflection of that. Catnip applies a lunar tax to each transaction to ensure positive price action in the short and long term.

4% of each transaction is used to self-inject liquidity, providing a series of benefits for holders:

The sustained increase in liquidity thanks to self-injections causes the price floor to rise constantly alongside it.

BNB and CATNIP continually add to the liquidity pool in a linear fashion, causing the outstanding supply to decrease with it. If there is less CATNIP in circulation, there will be fewer tokens in the hands of potential sellers. The powers of supply and demand are strong.