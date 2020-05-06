May 4th is well known for being Star Wars Day, but for Deftones fans it has another meaning, too. 10 years ago, the band led by Chino Moreno would release their sixth studio album Diamond Eyes.

This album would see bassist Sergio Vega join the band, to great singles like “Sextape” or “Rocket Skates”, and one of the greatest hits of Deftones’ career.

Among many other projects, with Diamond Eyes being the catalyst, it was that Deftones found a way to put his name in the history books, obtaining recognitions such as Best Album of the Decade for Revolver Magazine, and Best Rock Album by iTunes Store. This album was also his best rated on Billboard 200 along with its 2003 namesake.

To commemorate 10 years of Diamond Eyes, we invite you to join our global listening party on YouTube tomorrow night. Wherever you are, we hope to share 45 minutes together at home to celebrate the album. https://t.co/60FBpq8U30 # DiamondEyes10 Tue, 5/5: 6PM PT / 8PM CT / 9PM ET pic.twitter.com/MC47PX4YW4 – Deftones (@deftones) May 4, 2020

Regardless of the impositions of the coronavirus quarantine, Deftones decided that his decade of life should be celebrated in any way. And so it was that through an announcement on their social networks, confirmed a listening party that will take place today (May 5) at 8:00 pm Mexico City time through their YouTube channel.

In the statement they wrote: “To commemorate the 10 years of Diamond Eyes, we invite you to join our global listening party on YouTube. Wherever you are, we hope to share 45 minutes together at home to celebrate the album. ”

Now what you have to do is prepare the snack, surround yourself with all the memorabilia of Deftones, and enjoy a unique event with Chino Moreno!

