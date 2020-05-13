It was reported that 796 square kilometers of vegetation cover have been lost.

The Brazilian National Institute for Space Research (INPE for its acronym in Portuguese) reported that, despite the social confinement by coronavirus during the first quarter of the year, Illegal deforestation in the Amazon jungle grew by 63%.

The destruction of the jungle is getting worse, in 2019 it grew 85% to reach more than 9,165 square kilometers, its highest growth since 2016.

This May 7 the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, authorized to send armed forces to combat deforestation and prevent fires such as those presented in 2019 in the region.

Last year the president was the center of criticism worldwide for minimizing the environmental crisis that the world is facing. It was through world pressure for which he decided to send the military during the fires.

Several groups of environmentalists attribute the destruction of the Amazon to the policies of President Bolsonaro. Erika Berenguer, an ecology specialist from the University of Oxford and Lancaster, comments that the government’s strategy is unsuccessful, since it is focused on fires. However, he points out that it is ignored that these fires are caused by illegal landowners who are engaged in logging.

“Unfortunately, it seems that what we can expect for this year are new historical marks of forest fires and deforestation“Said Greenpeace spokesman Rómulo Batista.

Argentina, their neighboring country with which they share part of the jungle, has reported that there are changes in the downspout of the Paraná and other rivers that make up the Plata basin. Ines Camilloni, a Conicet researcher and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has investigated the impacts in the Plata basin for years. Reports that carbon dioxide has been released due to the fires, which further aggravates climate change and it modifies the humidity caused by the rains in the entire Plata basin.

The Amazon changes may cause a decrease in rainfall in Argentina And this is only a sample of the impact it can have if deforestation continues. Several scientists have concluded that the preservation of the jungle it is key to stopping global warming.

We cannot allow our forests and jungles to be excessively cut down. Share this news to join this voice that calls for a greener future.