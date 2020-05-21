Brazil may emit between 10% to 20% more greenhouse gases in 2020 due to deforestation and agriculture compared to the most recent data from 2018, a new study said on Thursday, while emissions in all over the world have fallen this year in the face of reduced activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A report by the Climate Observatory group reached this conclusion by analyzing the current trajectories of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in sectors of the economy.

Globally, emissions of carbon dioxide, the most prevalent greenhouse gas, are expected to fall 7% this year, according to another study published in the journal Nature Climate Change this week. This would be the largest single annual reduction in absolute emissions since the end of World War II.

Unlike much of the world, Brazil obtains the vast majority of its energy from renewable sources, such as hydroelectric dams and wind farms, and relies heavily on biofuels with lower emissions. But its emissions from sources such as agriculture and deforestation more than offset any drop in other areas, according to the Climate Observatory study.

“However, the trend is that GHG emissions in Brazil in 2020 will increase,” stated the report.

“This stems from the fact that the main source of emissions, which are land use changes (44% of emissions in 2018), are booming due to the growth of deforestation in the Amazon, which is advancing despite the pandemic.”

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon in the first four months of the year increased by 55% over the previous year, according to preliminary government data.

The Amazon, which has 60% of the area in Brazil, is the largest tropical forest in the world and absorbs large amounts of greenhouse gases.

In agriculture, the study highlighted that cattle slaughter slowed in Brazil in the midst of the crisis, leaving more cows in the field, where they continue to release methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

