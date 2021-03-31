Deforestation already affects almost all species of bird paradise

The tropical forests Colombia is home to the largest number of bird species in the world, but they all face a common threat: deforestation. New research has examined the impact of past and future deforestation on the range of these birds.

The study reveals that 18% of the birds analyzed, that is 99 species, have lost at least half of their territory due to deforestation

Thanks to historical and current forest cover data obtained by satellite, and to spatial information associated with deforestation patterns, the team from the University of Queensland in Australia, led by Pablo Jose Negret, analyzed the effects on 550 species of birds, of which 69 are only found in the South American country with the greatest richness of birds.

“Our study shows a staggering reduction in habitat for bird species,” Negret emphasizes. The results, published in the journal Biological Conservation and based on data from 2015, reveal that of the 550 species analyzed, at least 536, that is, 96, 5% of them have lost habitat and 18% of them (99 species) it has lost at least half of its territory.

According to the research, scientists warn that this last figure will increase to 38% (209 species) by the year 2040. “Unfortunately, many of these species are endemic to the country and are currently not classified as threatened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) ”, says the researcher.

This suggests that there are many species not included in the IUCN list that “face a threat of imminent extinction due to the loss of habitat ”, continues the expert, for whom these results are as worrying as expected due to the already known effects of deforestation in tropical regions.

Blue-winged fairy hummingbird. / Pablo Negret

A growing threat

The loss of habitat suffered by these species of the tropics it is primarily driven by deforestation. “We know that deforestation affects thousands of species in these ecosystems, but our attention is usually focused on a small part: the charismatic and threatened species ”, indicates the researcher.

Pablo J. Negret

This study provides more data on species that were previously considered abundant and are actually declining. “Hopefully, we can shed light on them, so they can be recognized as threatened and not lost forever,” Negret warns.

The research will also make it possible to predict future habitat loss. “This means that we can reveal the places where threatened species are most likely to lose essential habitat and prioritize their protection,” he stresses. Martine Maron, co-author of the work and researcher at the Australian university.

The authors hope that this study will help both the Colombian government and the associations that work in this space to guide the conservation of bird species in this country.

Reference:

Pablo José Negret et al. “Deforestation and bird habitat loss in Colombia” Biological Conservation

