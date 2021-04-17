Definitive poster of the evening of Barcelona

The poster for the evening of next Friday April 24 at the Palau Vall D’hebron in Barcelona has already been definitively established, with the dispute of two titles in Europe belonging to Spanish fighters, Sandor Martin Y Andoni Gago.

The evening will be broadcast live on DAZN.

These are the matches that will take place:

Women’s Welterweight-4 x 2

April Hunter (2-0, 0 KO) (England) vs. TBA

Featherweight-6 x 3

Bernard Angelo Torres (13-0, 5 KO) (Norway) vs. Anuar Salas (20-8-1, 12 KO) (Colombia)

Super welterweight-10 x 3

Kerman Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KO) vs. Jez Smith (12-2-1, 5 KO) (England)

European Championship-Featherweight-12 x 3

Andoni Gago (24-3-3, 7 KO) vs. Gavin McDonnell (22-2-2, 6 KO) (England)

European Championship-Super Lightweight-12 x 3

Sandor Martín (37-2, 13 KO) vs. Kay Proper (14-1-1, 7 KO) (England)