The minimum vital income is already here. The Government has approved it in its extraordinary Council of Ministers this Friday. Those of Pedro Sánchez hope that 850,000 homes will benefit from this measure. But what is it really? How is it charged? What amount corresponds to you according to your situation?

WHAT IS THE MINIMUM VITAL INCOME?

The minimum vital income is a non-contributory Social Security benefit whose main objective is to protect the most vulnerable families. Its approval was expected by 2021, but the coronavirus crisis has pushed the deadlines forward. In addition, the Government plans to also combat child poverty.

HOW MUCH CAN YOU CHARGE?

The minimum or “floor” guaranteed, in the words of Pablo Iglesias, is 462 euros per month for an adult who lives alone. This figure will vary according to a series of variables, such as the number of people (both adults and minors) residing in the home and also according to each Autonomous Community: “Each of them can complement this minimum vital income according to their specific needs”, The Vice President of the Government has qualified.

The top of this income will be 1,015 euros and can be complemented by the insertion income that the communities have.

WHAT REQUIREMENTS DO YOU HAVE?

First, applicants must be over 23 years old (or 18, if you have a child). Second, the Government has established up to 14 types of thresholds depending on the characteristics of each household and potential beneficiary. Iglesias has added that this minimum income is only tied to the level of income and wealth of each applicant.

HOW I REQUESTED?

The applicant must access through the electronic headquarters of Social Security. “We want to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles and labyrinths,” said Iglesias. The Vice President of the Government has also announced that groups such as victims of trafficking and gender violence will be taken into account.

WHEN CAN I REQUEST IT?

Iglesias has indicated that you can start applying from June 15 and its collection will be retroactive to that initial date.

HOW IS MY EQUITY TO BE MEASURED?

The Government has announced that a “wealth test” will be carried out, a system that is already in place in other countries. When submitting the application, it will be analyzed that the applicant does not exceed the capital limit set to qualify for the benefit. The equity limit set for a person living alone is 16,614 euros up to a maximum of 41,196 euros (if other residents in the home are added). In addition, Iglesias has stressed that this calculation does not take into account the habitual residence.

.