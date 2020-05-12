Since Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, reissue of the famous Wii JRPG for Nintendo SwitchOnce it was announced, we have not stopped receiving, little by little, diverse and varied material. What’s more, just a few days ago we showed you, to the delight of our ears, the arrangements of the new version of one of its combat themes (Mechanical Rhythm). Now we bring you fresh news about its new game mode … It’s time to attack!

Nintendo and Monolith Soft have been in charge of officially announcing a new game mode for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition called Time Attack. And since an image is worth a thousand words, then we leave you with a small gallery (without giving up, of course, a brief summary with some of its main characteristics).

Time Attack It’s roughly the equivalent of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Battle Challenge mode Our objective is none other than to defeat waves of enemies in the shortest possible time Its entrance is in Cologne, more specifically in a portal located next to the oven After going through the portal we have to speak to Nopon Archsage to select from a growing list of challenges, which will be unlocked as we progress through the main story Two exists types of challenges: Free: you can choose which characters will be in your group, and there are no particular restrictions

Restricted: You must face the challenges with some restrictions (maximum level, fixed group members, etc.) Once the challenge is completed, our performance is evaluated according to various criteria, obtaining a certain rank. and you get a rank and Nopon Crystals (which we can exchange for rewards like gems, gear, costumes etc.

What do you think about what this new Time Attack mode will bring to Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition? For now, we hope that, and waiting for the title to be released on May 29, this new information has served to make your wait somewhat more bearable.

