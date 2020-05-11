President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision regarding the project to aid states and municipalities, approved last week by Congress, should send a crucial signal to the market about the direction of the economy.

At a time when rumors are growing about a possible turn in economic policy, based on the government’s alliance with Centrão, the decision may reinforce or weaken the position of Minister Paulo Guedes.

If Bolsonaro really vetoes the readjustment forecast for certain categories of state and municipal civil servants in 2020 and 2021, as he reaffirmed yesterday, it will give an indication that Guedes remains “prestigious” and the current economic policy, focused on fiscal balance, will be maintained – by less for now.

Now, if contrary to what Guedes advocates, Bolsonaro sanction the project in its entirety, he will put him in an embarrassing pool, which could even lead him to leave the government, according to reports by some of his assistants.

Although the president has strengthened his support for Guedes in the past few days, it was with his endorsement, according to Major Vítor Hugo (PSL-GO), government leader in the Chamber, that government deputies voted in favor of the wage freeze exceptions of the servers.

Guedes, however, considers the veto indispensable to fulfill his economic agenda and would consider an eventual presidential sanction as a kind of “vote of no confidence”.

In his view, the freeze on civil servants’ salaries, with savings of R $ 130 billion, is the missing link to allow a consistent resumption in the post-pandemic. Allied to the pension reform, which should guarantee a reduction in spending of around R $ 1 trillion in ten years, and the cut in interest rates, which will allow an estimated savings of around R $ 120 billion per year in the rollover of public debt, the freeze will complete Guedes’ strategy to provide the country with a solid fiscal anchor.

