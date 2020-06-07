One of Trump’s top advisers said there will be another economic stimulus package. Will the next stimulus package contain a new check for $ 1,200 if approved? Despite the unexpected positive job report that would cast doubt on new government aid, the adviser said there will be another stimulus package.

The economic adviser to President Donald Trump assured that “definitely” there will be another stimulus package due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

According to Forbes, White House chief adviser Kevin Hassett said during an interview on Fox News this Saturday morning that “there will definitely be another stimulus package, a day after a surprisingly positive job report put in He doubts the possibility of another aid package for the coronavirus crisis.

Congress approved four major stimulus packages to address the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, but the two sides have split on how to tackle increased aid as the country begins to reopen.

The disagreement has largely focused on how the two parties see a US recovery: Republicans predict a sharp and rapid rebound, while Democrats foresee a slow and painful path back to the “new normal.”

The unexpected economic news on Friday seemed to suggest that the US economy may recover faster than economists originally thought, even when unemployment remains sky high. However, the U.S. economy added 2.5 million jobs in May, causing the unemployment rate to drop to 13.3% after reaching 14.7% in April.

“Goodbye phase 4,” a Republican official wrote in a text message after the job numbers were released Friday morning, according to the New York Times.

But Republicans, despite their doubts about getting more help, could endorse another bill that focuses on helping Americans get back to work.

The Republican Party seems particularly interested in passing liability protections for employers when workers return, and Hassett said Saturday that he sees the issue as one of the “biggest problems” as the country reopens.

Democrats, meanwhile, are still in favor of passing a broad stimulus package after Friday’s relatively positive report on jobs: At a minimum, the party wants more help for state and local governments recovering from the pandemic. CNBC reported.

Background

Democrats in the House of Representatives last month passed a $ 3 billion relief bill that Republican senators quickly rejected. The bill included more cash payments of $ 1,200 for Americans and an extension of the expanded unemployment insurance program scheduled for January 31, 2021 (the program will end in late July).

Republican lawmakers want to eliminate aid programs like the expanded unemployment insurance program because they argue that it discourages people from working. However, for weeks, the parties have been unable to unite around a proposal. Friday’s work report could further derail those efforts.