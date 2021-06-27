The Mexican driver had been ninth in the second and fastest practice session on Friday, and this Saturday he started it with a step forward by obtaining the fourth best time in the third free practice session.

Then in the standings Pérez suffered a bit in Q1, falling to 15th position before setting a time of 1m04s638 that left him fifth in that first instance and then finished as the fastest in Q2 with a lap of 1m04s197 using soft tires against mediums from his partner, Max Verstappen, and the Mercedes drivers.

Already in the final Q3, “Checo” started with a lap of 1m04s324 in his first outing, which then was able to improve to 1m04s168 to reach the fifth position, being overtaken by Lando Norris’s McLaren, although on Sunday he will start fourth as Bottas, who was second, carries a penalty of three places.

Asked after qualifying on Sky Sports in Great Britain if he was happy with the car, Pérez He replied: “I think we were so far from that, that in Q1 we had to use a second set of tires. The car was going nowhere and we had to do some set-up adjustments, so we lost a game.”

On his performance in Q3, where his best time left him 0s327 from Verstappen’s pole, the Guadalajara driver commented: “My lap with used tires looked pretty good, and when we switched to the new tire it was a very difficult lap. The tires were too cold at the beginning, and yes, I lost quite a bit at Turn 1. “

Pérez thinks that he had the performance to get into the front row, something that until now he only achieved this year when the Formula 1 visited the Imola circuit.

“I think the second position was possible with the small margins we had today. Definitely the second position was possible. But unfortunately we did not get it when we could. But the race is long tomorrow, and there is a lot to play in the race,” he said .

The Mexican will start on Sunday with soft tires unlike the media that Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Bottas will have, which in principle could be understood as a worse strategy and that he did to secure a place in the Top 1 ‘. Anyway, “Checo” said that he followed that path in Q2 because he understands that it is the best option.

“It was never on our agenda,” he said of the medium tire. “We were clear that we wanted to go through with the softs. We thought it was the fastest strategy for tomorrow. So the stakes are still high. I’m looking forward to the race.”

Additional reporting by Luke Smith

