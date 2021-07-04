Defined the way to Wembley: this is how the semifinals of Euro 2020 will be played

The UEFA Euro 2020 entered his last instance, that of the four best in the competition, after the triumphs of Denmark and England, who will accompany Italy Y Spain in the semifinals of the most important tournament for national teams in the old continent.

The quarterfinals had three even duels of the four that were played, only the English crushed Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine 4 goals to 0 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome this Saturday. The selection of the three lions were guided by a double by Harry Kane, and others by Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

Earlier, at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Denmark beat the Czech Republic 1-2 in a duel of surprises. Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg scored the Danes, who again dedicated their triumph to Christian Eriksen, and Patrick Schick discounted for the Czechs.

On Friday he had left emotions in bulk at the Krestovski Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. Spain and Switzerland had to decide the dispute in the definition from the penalty spot after drawing 1-1 in 120 minutes. From the 12 steps Unai Simón grew to stop the Helvetian illusions.

Then the Italians brought out their four-time world champion mystique to win with momentum against Belgium. The compact and purposeful game of Roberto Mancini was rewarded thanks to the goals of Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne, against some Belgians who gave war and fell 2-1 with the discount of Romelu Lukaku.

Euro 2020 semi-final pairings

Italy vs. Spain

Tuesday, July 6 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern

Stadium: Wembley Stadium, London, England

England vs. Denmark

Wednesday, July 7 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern

Stadium: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Final: Sunday, July 11, 3:00 p.m. ET at Wembley Stadium, London.

