Defined the semifinals of the Miami Masters

04/02/2021 at 6:55 AM CEST

Efe

Russian Andrei Rublev, fourth seed, reached the semi-finals of a Masters 1000 for the first time in his career by beating American Sebastian Korda 7-5, 7-6 in the quarterfinals of the Miami tournament.

The 23-year-old Moscow tennis player and eighth in the world, winner this year in Rotterdam, where he added the eighth title of his career, it took an hour and thirty-eight minutes to overcome a rival he had never faced before.

The Russian, the fittest player on the ATP circuit in the last twenty months, who reached the quarterfinals without losing a set, frustrated Korda, the executioner of Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the round of 16.

Andrei Rublev’s assault on the final will be against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, who gave the surprise in the quarterfinals by eliminating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, second seed, from the competition after winning 2-6, 6-3 and 6 -4.

On the other side of the table, the Spanish Roberto Bautista and the Italian Jannik Sinner will play the other semifinal of the Masters 1000 in Miami.