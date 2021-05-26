Defined the eighth duels of the Santander Open of paddle tennis

05/26/2021 at 10:18 PM CEST

Ale Galán Y Juan Lebron, exempted in the first round as the number one couple in the ranking, you already know who your first rivals will be at the Santander Open. They will be measured in their debut at Ramiro Moyano Y Juan Rico that they eliminated Miguel Semmler Y Javi leal, the revelation couple from the past Cupra Vigo Open, after overcoming the pre-qualification, the previous one and reaching the quarters. Lebron Y Prince They will seek their second title of the course after winning the first appointment of the season in Alicante.

For their part, the champions of the Galician tournament, Fernando Belasteguin Y Sanyo gutierrez they will debut before Lucas Bergami Y Lucas Campagnolo. The Brazilian duo played in this first round one of the couples with the most projection of the circuit, the one formed by Javi martinez Y Agustin Gutierrez. The young duo presented battle in the first set that they lost 7-5 and did not recover in the second that also fell on the side of their rivals 6-3.

The finalists of Vigo, Paquito Navarro Y Martin Di Nenno they will have to face Miguel Yanguas and Ivan Ramirez looking for a place in quarters. The great surprise of the day at the Santander Sports Palace came from the hand of Rafa Mendez Y Gonzalo rubio. In their debut as a couple, they were placed in the quarterfinals of the tournament after eliminating the number seven couple in the world in three sets and with a comeback including 4-6, 7-6 and 6-4.

Pablo Lima Y Agustin Tapia they will face Gerómino González Y Javi Rico. Franco Stupaczuk Y Ale ruiz After a tight clash against Agustín Silingo and Mati Díaz (6-4, 5-7, 6-2) they overcame the tie and will have as opponents in the second round Arturo Coello Y Miguel Lamperti that they eliminated Juan Martin Diaz Y Coki Nieto 82-6, 6-2, 1-6).

Virginia Riera Y Patty llaguno, champions in Vigo, started their participation in the tournament against Araceli Martinez Y Sandra Hernandez those who eliminated by 0-6, 6-4 and 0-6 and will have Marta Talaván Y Lorraine rugo as next opponents. With a lot of work, the twins also surpassed Alayeto his first clash imposing on Ariadna Cañellas and Lgodallier by 7-5 and 6-4.

The number one in the world, Gemma Triay Y Ale salazar will start before Rachel Piltcher Y Esther Butcher. The number two in the ranking, Marta Marrero Y Marta Ortega will make their debut before Alba Galán Y Mari carmen villalba, who did not contest their round of 32 due to the injury of one of their rivals.