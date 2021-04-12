Defined the calendar and schedules of the quarterfinals of the Euroleague

04/12/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

After knowing the last classified for the quarterfinals of the Euroleague, Zenit de St Petersburg, who will face Barça, The competition table with the eight teams in contention has already been defined.

The duel between Anadolu Efes and Real Madrid will open the quarter-final qualifiers, which will be played on April 20, starting at 7:00 p.m., on the Turkish court, where the second game will also be played, on the 22nd, at the same time.

On the same April 20, the series will also be played between Armani Milan, who will play at home against Bayern Munich, starting at 8:45 p.m., and the second duel, also on Italian soil, on April 22, at 8:45 p.m.

Two series, the 21

The other two quarter-final qualifiers will start on April 21, with CSKA Moscow’s confrontation against Fenerbahçe, a series that will be played from 7:00 p.m. The second duel, also on Moscow soil, on April 23, at the same time. The tie between Barça and Zenit, on the 21st and 23rd, at the Palau, starting at 9:00 p.m.

The third game in the series will be played the following week. Madrid-Anadolu Efes, on April 27 and in the event of the fourth game, on April 29, at 9:00 p.m.. Zenit will receive Barça on April 28, and if necessary, the fourth, on April 30, both at the same time (7:00 p.m.).

The Fenerbahçe-CSKA and Bayern-Armani Milan duels will also be played on the same April 28, and if the fourth match is needed, they would be played on April 30.

In case the fifth game is needed, The four qualifiers will be played on May 4, although there is still a lot of competition ahead to reach the fateful fifth match