DeFi Will Revolutionize Traditional Finance: Federal Reserve Bank Document

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has weighed in on the growing importance of decentralized finance (DeFi) after conducting an investigation. He also discussed the role Ethereum will play in its expansion.

The research work was presented by Dr. Fabian Schär and focused on the growing importance of DeFi and its impact on the financial ecosystem. He said DeFi will become a force to be reckoned with when it finally tackles the issue of security within the sector.

DeFi still faces challenges

While admitting the future role DeFi could play in the financial ecosystem, Schär noted that it still faces challenges when it comes to the massive number of hacks the DeFi space has logged in the past year.

“If we look at the data on DeFi hacks, we find that a total of $ 150 million was lost to DeFi hacks in 2020,” he said.

But Schär still praises DeFi, saying it has the potential to completely change the traditional financial landscape.

In the research paper, he stated that DeFi makes use of smart contracts to create protocols that replicate existing financial services in a more transparent, interoperable and open way. According to him, these benefits will bring users closer to the DeFi space and away from the traditional financial space where everything is centralized.

DeFi can make today’s financial system more robust

Schär also explained in the document that DeFi can also make today’s financial system more robust, transparent and open, which is especially necessary for financial institutions in the 21st century.

He added that the old ways will be phased out very soon, but DeFi could lead to a paradigm shift in the financial industry.

DeFi’s growth over the last year has been very impressive. It has posted 700% of the total locked value, beating even the most optimistic predictions.