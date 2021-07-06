DeFi tokens rebound and cryptocurrency market incorporates $ 70 billion

Decentralized finance tokens (DeFi) are leading the current momentum of a market that increases the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies to more than 1.5 trillion dollars once again.

The cryptocurrency markets are beginning to show signs of recovery, as the total capitalization gains 2%, that is, $ 70,000 million in the last 24 hours.

DeFi-related assets are leading the charge with some hitting double digits after the last eight weeks of downtrend.

CoinGecko’s Top 100 DeFi Token Index by Market Capitalization reports a market capitalization of $ 79 billion, representing about 5.3% of the total. This figure has risen by almost 7% in the last 24 hours, suggesting that DeFi tokens are leading the way today.

Better results and TVL

The best performing DeFi asset on that list is the governance token INST, recently launched by Instadapp. The token has soared 62% in the last 24 hours to reach $ 5.22.

Alpha Finance’s ALPHA token is up 50% on the day to hit $ 0.758. Meanwhile, Enzyme Finance’s MLN token ranks third with a 38% rise following the partnership with Yearn Finance and listing on Binance.

Other DeFi tokens that have performed very well on that list are Synthetix (SNX), Aave (AAVE), Linear (LINA), Perpetual Protocol (PERP), and COMP from Compound Finance.

In terms of total blocked value (TVL), DappRadar reports a total of $ 81 billion across all platforms included. DeFiLlama, which includes many more, puts the total TVL at $ 112 billion.

The leading protocol at the moment in terms of TVL is Aave, with some $ 8.7 billion blocked. Uniswap is close behind, with $ 8.4 billion, while Curve Finance is in third place, with $ 7.3 billion, according to DappRadar.

The total amount locked into Binance smart chain-based projects is $ 18.9 billion, according to BSCproject. PancakeSwap’s DEX leads the pile with a TVL of $ 7.5 billion.

All TVL numbers are down 20-30% from their mid-May highs, but have posted solid gains in the past two weeks.

Bloomberg DeFi Index

In a related development, a new DeFi index has been seen on the Bloomberg terminal. Bloomberg TV’s Joe Weisenthal posted screenshots on July 6.

The index is based on the MVIS CryptoCompare DeFi 20 Index, which includes the top 20 assets in the sector.

DeFiPulse has its own index called DPI, which is up 15% on the day, and IndexCoop launched a Metaverse index for NFTs in April.

