DeFi Powerhouse’s native token FTM is traded on BitFinex and Gemini

MEXICO CITY

Bitfinex, one of the oldest stock exchanges in the world, today announced the IPO.

The United States-based digital currency exchange Gemini announced yesterday the FTM quote, allowing US citizens to shop and trade on its regulated trading platform.

Fantom has shown remarkable growth in the first quarter of 2021. It enables users to transact with blockchain without the hassle of high fees, complicated interfaces, slow transactions, and poor security.

Bitfinex

Users can withdraw and deposit FTM to Opera Mainnet at Bitfinex taking advantage of Fantom’s speed and low transaction costs. Founded in 2012, Bitfinex was one of the first professional platforms created to accommodate the growing interest in cryptocurrency trading. Since then, the team has gained invaluable experience and consolidated its position as a reference platform for digital asset operators and institutions.

Bitfinex is widely used in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China, and by listing on the platform it increases Fantom’s presence in the region.

GEMINI

Gemini, formally known as Gemini Trust Company LLC, is considered to be one of the most trusted and regulated digital currency exchange platforms. Its creators, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, created this platform, which allows Americans to safely trade various cryptocurrencies using the dollar. Gemini has made a name for itself by being regulated and having a great reputation. The addition of Fantom to Gemini is mutually beneficial as Fantom is closer to being one of the best DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms in the industry.

Being a US-based exchange, Fantom’s listing on the platform now opens up an investment opportunity for US-based crypto enthusiasts and large-scale investors alike, both of whom have now much easier accessibility to the token.

The US is a financial powerhouse when it comes to cryptocurrencies, with a recent survey showing that more than 6 percent of Americans have financial interests in crypto. This places the United States behind China when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, which of course opens up a world of opportunity for Fantom.

Fantom’s exponential growth

Fantom’s exponential growth is attributed to many factors, including its many government associations. Besides being easy to use, Fantom is also a developer friendly blockchain that has attracted developers through its decentralized system, enabling blockchain projects with efficiency and ease. Fantom’s minimal fees make this platform desirable, not to mention its compatibility with Ethereum.

*** MJPR ****