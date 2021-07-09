DeFi Iron Finance Protocol Prepares to Relaunch ICE Token

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Iron Finance is gearing up for a relaunch of a new token following the collapse of the previous one last month.

The announcement was made in a blog post this week in which the Iron Finance team stated that it plans to relaunch on the Polygon network on July 12.

The output will include a new token and IronSwap, Iron Finance’s stable exchange product.

Crypto market

Iron Finance starts again

The Binance Smart Chain-based stablecoin project suffered a token crash in mid-June. Liquidity was pulled out of the protocol, leading to a cascade of events that the team described as a “DeFi bank run.”

The relaunch will include a new official Iron Finance token called ICE that will replace the now defunct TITAN. There will be a maximum limit of 10 billion tokens, which will be released over a period of three years if all goes well.

There will also be liquidity provision incentives with new pools for stablecoins and Ethereum on the IronSwap platform. 4.5 billion ICE tokens will be allocated for IRONv2 stablecoin liquidity incentives and 2.5 billion will be used for liquidity incentives. 2.9 billion ICE will be allocated for a compensation fund, more details of which will be released at a later date, he added.

Defi

A year of hardship

Iron Finance has had a difficult year. In March, the platform lost $ 170,000 of its liquidity funds following misguided actions by the team. At the time, the team claimed that there was no flaw in their smart contracts and took responsibility for the incident.

In mid-June, Iron Finance suffered again, when some large holders started selling tokens, which created panic as others started trading IRONs to sell their TITANs.

The protocol uses a two-token mechanism, an IRON stablecoin intended to be pegged at $ 1, and a TITAN collateral token. This is designed to absorb market volatility caused by changes in supply and demand for IRON.

At the time, Iron Finance explained that there was a negative feedback loop as more TITANs were created (as a result of IRON redemptions) and the price kept dropping. He added that it was “a classic definition of an irrational and panic event also known as a bank run.”

At the time of writing, the protocol’s TITAN token was still trading near zero. CoinGecko reported a price of $ 0.0000016 for the defunct cryptocurrency.