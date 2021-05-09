DeFi drains the amount of Ethereum available on crypto exchanges

Yesterday Glassnode published a graph that generated curiosity in the crypto community about Ethereum and where the crypto offer is concentrated, specifically in DeFi.

DeFi increases its absorption of Ethereum

Data from Glassnode reveals that the crypto amount of Ethereum locked in decentralized smart contracts, on DeFi, has increased at an extraordinary rate throughout 2021.

But, with a limited supply available at the moment, if the amount of Ethereum increases in one sector, it must decrease in another. In this case, Glassnode data reveals that the amount that crypto exchanges hold has been greatly reduced.

Therefore, since the beginning of 2020, the proportion of the Ethereum offering that is available on crypto exchanges has fallen from roughly 17% to 12%. And of course, during the same period, the share of Ethereum in smart contracts has increased from 13% to 22.8%.

Will ETH continue on its growth path?

During the last week we have witnessed how the price of Ethereum has skyrocketed by 26%. But we must bear in mind that the price increase occurred essentially after the Berlin update on April 15th.

And of course, the various projects on the Ethereum Blockchain such as NFT and DeFi continue to be key catalysts in crypto’s bull run. In fact, to some extent the growth that Ethereum has experienced ridicules Bitcoin, with a growth of just 90% this year.

Likewise, ETH has gained new followers. In this case it has been the billionaire investor, Mark Cuban, who has been offering a great endorsement to Ethereum.

Consequently, as Ethereum fans increase and with it, we could see an increase in demand. But, if at the same time, the amount of blocked ETH increases at the cost of the available supply of Ethereum; We could see there a possible source of the crypto price increase.

