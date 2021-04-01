DeFi Aave works with Polygon to avoid Ethereum congestion

Decentralized finance company DeFi Aave is working with Ethereum layer 2 Polygon. To address the congestion currently experienced on the second largest public blockchain.

Announced yesterday, Aave will explore scalable sidechains with Polygon (formerly known as Matic) to escape the high transaction fees that currently exist on Ethereum. DeFi Aave says it will use a soon-to-be-available smart contract bridge that will seamlessly transfer assets from one network to another.

The “DeFi Summer” of 2020 hasn’t really slowed down. With about $ 43 billion currently locked within DeFi lending platforms. Based on Ethereum, Aave, a DeFi protocol targeting both retail and institutional clients, has a market size of $ 5.41 billion. Making it the third largest in the industry, according to DeFi Pulse.

Likewise, it is important to mention that the Polygon network is fed through Oracle’s data service. This allows the DeFi Aave protocol to maintain the highest level of security.

They will organize an online event focused on DeFi and NFT in Latin America

During the afternoon of today, the most recent edition of #bslAnalisis will be taking place. A space organized by Blockchain Summit Latam within its digital spaces. This latest edition will be titled “Building ecosystem in DeFi and NFT for Latin America.”

In addition to the presentation of Cristobal Pereira, CEO of Blockchain Summit Latam and who will act as host of the space. For this particular edition, Ricardo Vázquez, Ava Labs Business Developer and part of the Avalanche team will participate.

Within the description that has been provided about the space, it has been established that the meeting will focus on evaluating all the infrastructure that Avalanche has managed to build within the Latin American market. Focusing first on DeFi and NFT.

First NFT of the DeFi SuperFarm protocol to be released on March 31

SuperFarm has been promoted in recent months. Since the platform is destined to change the NFT market. Needless to say, many NFT enthusiasts have been waiting quite a long time for this announcement.

SuperFarm will hold the Genesis Drop Event, which will be a 5-day event that will begin today, March 31. This launch of NFT comes after the spotlight that non-fungible tokens have received in the mainstream media.

Above all, NFT holders will receive a wide variety of benefits, which would include priority access to NFT drops in the future.

An important feature that potential future developers might be looking for in this first generation are agricultural multipliers. They will surely be useful when something of this type is developed on the platform.

SuperFarm is a cross-chain DeFi protocol. It makes it easy for users to implement cryptocurrency farms and NFT without any code requirement.

Being a new platform for game developers based on cryptography, SuperFarm is touted as the project aimed at enabling cryptocurrencies to surpass the 1 billion user mark.

