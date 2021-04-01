Defense will give 1,000 euros to the recruits who fought in the “forgotten war” of the former colony of Ifni-Sahara

The Ministry of Defense will grant aid of 1,000 euros to recruits who fought between 1957 and 1959 in the conflict of the former Spanish colony of Ifni, located in the Moroccan Sahara, known as the “forgotten war”, in recognition of its “dedication and sacrifice.”

In a draft royal decree, recently reported to the Council of State and which has still to be approved by the Council of Ministers, Defense recognizes with these aid the recruits who “were integrated into expeditionary units of the Armed Forces stationed in the territory of Ifni-Sahara.”

“These aids have a humanitarian and social interest due to the efforts and sacrifices that these people made during the campaign “and” suppose a duty of gratitude to them and to their families, “the draft royal decree details.

The aid, says Defense, will be granted upon request, only once and directly, “valuing the social and humanitarian interest for the efforts and sacrifices” of these recruits.

The “forgotten war” of Ifni-Sahara

The conflict took place in the small Spanish colony of Ifni, which it was located in front of the Canary Islands, in southern Morocco, before the incorporation of the Sahara into Morocco.

Called by some historians “the forgotten war”, it originated because of the uprising of different armed bands and ended with the balance of more than 300 soldiers killed, about 600 wounded and about 80 missing, according to various historians.

The Ministry has already un provisional list of participants in the contest and those already registered, the draft decree details, the right to request the aid is recognized without the need to present the documentation already provided.