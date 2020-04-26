In a note, the ministry says that ‘any legal and political economic impacts’ will be assessed

BRASÍLIA – The Ministry of Defense reported that it had not received “any official notification” about Boeing’s breach of Embraer’s commercial aviation agreement. In a note, the Ministry also says that “any economic, legal and political impacts, in addition to the repercussions on the industrial defense base, resulting from Boeing’s decision to terminate the Global Operation Agreement (MTA), will be evaluated as more details are available “.

The Defense also stresses that Embraer is considered a “strategic company, fundamental for the country and with a long track record of success”. In another section, the Defense statement highlights that “the operation involving the two companies did not include Embraer’s defense division, which has remained an independent corporation for the development of products in the sector”.

The termination of the contract between the two companies was announced yesterday. Under the agreement, signed in 2018, Boeing would have control over Embraer’s commercial aviation.

In the note, the Defense states that the Ministry and the Air Force Command are closely monitoring “all aspects related to the theme”. He also recalls that the “historic partnership” between the Brazilian Air Force and Embraer allowed Brazil “great technological development, with the design and production of aircraft of the highest international standard”.

Finally, the statement mentions that information about the projects of the Ministry of Defense and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) with Embraer “will be released, in due course, as the institutions are formally notified of the conditions that remain valid”

.