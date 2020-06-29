The Armed forces currently produce 1,500 liters of hydroalcoholic gel daily, continue to develop medications to treat the effects of Covid-19 and They plan to manufacture up to 5 million masks “in the coming months” to continue facing the pandemic.

This has been detailed by the Ministry of Defense in response to a parliamentary question raised in Congress by various PP deputies, who asked know the support provided by the Military Health Corps from the Armed Forces to the general health system.

Specifically, the department headed by Margarita Robles details that the Military Defense Pharmacy Center has continued to manufacture and distribute hydroalcoholic solutions. In fact, it details that currently the daily production of these gels is 1,500 liters and that there is a stock of about 24,000.

In addition, he adds that the production of medicines, specifically paracetamol and azithromycin, in addition to the availability of other indication medications in the health crisis, such as pain relievers and antipyretics.

Likewise, Defense informs that the studies of galenic development and quality control for the production of hydroxychloroquine tablets, being the same “satisfactory”, so that in the last fortnight of April the industrial batch production The first batches were released in early May, with 24,000 packs of 20 tablets currently available.

On the other hand, the Military Defense Pharmacy Center, requested the required authorization from the Defense Undersecretariat, has also begun to produce melatonin capsules after receiving a letter from the head of the Intensive Medicine Service of the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in which he requested collaboration for the ‘Study of the safety and efficacy of off-label pharmacotherapy in critically ill patients with SARS-Cov-2 infection’ .

5,800 masks every hour

In addition, Defense reports that the assembly and commissioning by the Mondragon company of the machine for the manufacture of type IIR surgical masks in the Burgos Military Defense Pharmacy Center, which has already started production in the testing phase, quality control studies and training of personnel.

In its reply, dated June 18, the Government estimated that in the weeks following the end of the state of alarm, the production speed of this machine would be gradually increased, capable of manufacturing 5,800 masks an hour.

This was reported by the Council of Ministers at the end of last April, when it reported on the 21 contracting files initiated within the scope of the Ministry of Defense, for an amount close to 5 million euros to deal with the crisis of the coronavirus, part of which was used for the acquisition of the aforementioned mask-making machine.

In this sense, the Ministry indicates that it is managing, through the emergency procedure, the acquisition of the starting materials necessary for the manufacture, “in the coming months”, of 5 million masks, and that it is working on the conception and development of a strategic warehouse for medical supplies and medicines in the face of health crises, near the Colmenar Viejo Defense Military Pharmacy Center, with capacity for more than 50,000 pallets.