The revelation about exchanges in the staff of the Institutional Security Office (GSI) before the abrupt succession of changes in the Federal Police and his own resignation gave ammunition to former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sérgio Moro to reinforce the accusation of attempted political interference of President Jair Bolsonaro in the PF. The defense of the ex-minister says that the “facts lead to the inevitable conclusion” that Bolsonaro’s manifestation at the ministerial meeting on April 22, about the exchange in “Rio’s security”, refers to the Federal Police Superintendence of Rio de Janeiro.

The lawyer of former Minister of Justice, Rodrigo Sánchez Rios, also says that he “respectfully awaits” the release of the video of the meeting at the Planalto Palace – a key part of the Moro against Bolsonaro investigation – in which, according to him, “the intentions of the changes in the Federal Police will be even more evident “. To the Supreme Court, Moro asked for the entire video to be released, “as a true civic lesson”. The final decision to lift the secrecy will be taken by Minister Celso de Mello next week.

In a note released this Saturday, 16, Moro alludes to the report by the Jornal Nacional on TV Globo, which was shown the day before yesterday. It shows that on March 26, almost a month before the April meeting, General André Laranja Sá Correa – then director of the Presidential Security Department of the GSI – was promoted by Bolsonaro to hold the position of Commander of the 8th Brigade of Motorized Infantry. The leadership of the Presidential Security Department ended up with the then deputy, Gustavo Suarez, promoted to the post of the office.

The revelation shows that the president had no problems making changes to the GSI, calling into question Bolsonaro’s version that he was upset with his personal security – cabinet mission – and that he did not refer to the PF when he complained at the ministerial meeting.

“I already tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro officially and I couldn’t do it. This is over. I’m not going to wait f … my whole slutty family, or my friend, because I can’t change someone from security at the end of the line that belongs to the structure. He’s going to change; if he can’t change, change his boss; he can’t change the boss, change the minister.

According to reports from people who watched the video, the president called the PF superintendency in Rio “security in Rio”. Bolsonaro claims that he was referring to his personal security, made by the GSI. Moro’s defense argues that the disclosure about the exchanges at the GSI demonstrates that there was never any dissatisfaction on the part of the president with the personal security service that was provided to him or to his family in Rio. ” since those responsible were promoted or replaced. ” The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

