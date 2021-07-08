Defense of Gallos de Tijuana is new reinforcement of Cancun FC

The Mexican footballer Carlos Prieto, leaves the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro team within the MX League, to reinforce the whole of Cancun FC of the MX Expansion League, facing the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from different media in Mexico, the Mexican central defender would already be tied to the board of the Quintana Roo team to reinforce his squad.

Carlos Prieto, who seeks to shine in the MX Expansion League, is a youth defender of only 20 years of age, with good stature and great passing game, who saw action in the previous season in 11 games with the Querétaro U-20 team.

Cancún FC has this season with Argentine Federico Vilar as its new coach, after Cristian “Chaco” Giménez, who led the team in its first two seasons, was dismissed from this position.

