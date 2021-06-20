Defense of Diego ‘H’ will seek to reclassify his client’s crime

MEXICO CITY.

The defense of Diego “H” will seek to reclassify the crimes he was charged with after running over two young people last weekend in the Iztacalco mayor’s office.

The Master in Law Luis Octavio Espinosa Bonilla, who heads the defense of the young man who voluntarily surrendered on Friday night to the Attorney General’s Office, mentioned that he will establish the defense line together with the evidence that will be incorporated in the following audience by reason of being successful.

A constitutional extension hearing was set for Thursday 24 at 11 in the morning, in that hearing the legal situation of our client will be resolved, temporarily preventive detention is imposed as a precautionary measure, the request of the agent of the Public Ministry it remains the same, a connection to a trial for an attempted femicide, “the defender explained.

Regarding the petition to reclassify the crimes, he mentioned that they are arguments that will be presented at the next hearing for the judge to assess and decide on the information in the information folder.

For his part, Lic. Oscar Miranda, lawyer for the family of “Polly”, explained that the fact that the defendant has voluntarily surrendered does not help him reduce the sentence nor will he be able to obtain a conditional release.