BRASILIA – In an attempt to re-establish bridges with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and reduce the level of stress between the Executive and the Judiciary, the Minister of Defense, General Fernando Azevedo e Silva, met on Monday night, 1st, in São Paulo, with Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

O Estadão found that the conversation was necessary at a time when the escalation of tension between the Executive and the Judiciary has caused political instability in the country. The need for distension and pacification, especially in a time of pandemic of the coronavirus and serious economic crisis, led Azevedo to the meeting with Moraes.

Despite fierce spirits, the Defense Minister has reiterated that the Armed Forces are fulfilling their constitutional mission, outside of any political discussion, and that requests for military intervention are totally unreasonable.

President Jair Bolsonaro was informed of the general’s trip to Moraes’ house, who is the rapporteur of inquiries that investigate the production of fake news and also the financing of anti-democratic demonstrations.

The Defense Ministry confirms the meeting, but does not give details of the conversation. It only informs that the minister and the magistrate had a coffee, dealt with “different matters” and the dialogue was “good”. Azevedo took advantage of an agenda set for Tuesday morning, 2, in the capital of São Paulo, where he followed the actions of the Armed Forces, and arranged a conversation with Moraes in his apartment the day before.

Moraes and Azevedo have had close relations since when the general was in the Military Command of the East, in Rio, and was responsible for the security of the Olympics. Afterwards, Azevedo was chief of staff of the Army and special advisor to Minister Dias Toffoli in the presidency of the Supreme Court.

On Sunday, 31, the presence of the Minister of Defense in Bolsonaro’s helicopter, flying over the Esplanada dos Ministérios and Praça dos 3 Poderes – where demonstrations with banners against the STF and Congress were taking place – generated numerous criticisms of the general.

Criticism increased in tone after Azevedo endorsed the official note from the Institutional Security Office (GSI), in which General Augusto Heleno warned of “unpredictable consequences” if Supreme Minister Celso de Mello agreed with the opposition’s request and determined the seizure of Bolsonaro’s cell phone. The military leadership is never tired of saying, however, that the Armed Forces are institutions of State, not government, and that there is no way out of the Constitution.

