Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin, right, speaks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, April 23, 2018. Vulin tested positive for the coronavirus, it was reported on Saturday, June 27, 2020. (AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) – Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin has tested positive for the coronavirus, the government reported on Saturday.

The Defense Ministry said Vulin is asymptomatic and feels good.

Vulin, known for his pro-Russian positions, was a member of the delegation led by President Aleksandar Vucic who attended the Victory Day parade days ago in Moscow. Vucic met face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but it was unclear if Vulin was present.

Serbian parliament speaker Maja Gojkovic also tested positive, the state-run Tanjug news agency reported on Saturday.

Serbia eased the restrictions in May and authorized large gatherings without social distancing or face masks in May, and there has been a flare-up of the coronavirus ever since.

Vucic has said he will reimpose strict measures if the outbreak continues. Serbia currently registers more than 13,500 cases and 265 COVID-19 deaths.