Defense Minister Margarita Robles receives the first dose of AstraZeneca

The Minister of Defense, Margaret Robles, received this Thursday at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium the vaccine of AstraZeneca against Covid-19. The minister is the second person in the Government to receive the first dose since the first was the head of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta.

The Defense Minister thanked the work of the toilets and has wished that the vaccination process “go better” in view of the million doses received today. After receiving the injection of the vaccine, for which he was summoned at eight thirty in the afternoon, Robles has highlighted the journalists the importance of people getting vaccinated so that life can return to normal.

In the Armed Forces, he said, 40,000 people have already been vaccinated, in a process that Robles has hoped that this Holy Week can be speeded up after the million doses received by the Government and that will be distributed in the next few hours to the autonomous communities.

The minister, who mentioned the importance of vaccinating to citizens of 80 years, has thanked the work of the health workers, “very great professionals who must be thanked for the effort, empathy and humanity with which they have treated us all.”

“Hopefully the process goes better”

“Hopefully the (vaccination) process goes better”, He concluded after admitting, laughing, that the puncture in the arm bothered him a bit.

Oak trees, 64 years, is the second person in charge of a ministry to receive the coronavirus vaccine, after it did on March 26, the Minister of Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta.

This Tuesday was vaccinated, also in the Wanda, the Undersecretary of State for Defense, Amparo Valcarce, who had to wait more than an hour and a half in the open air and found, according to Defense, the lack of vaccination posts in a “huge” facility.

Robles number two, the Secretary of State for Defense, Esperanza Casteleiro, is summoned tomorrow Friday to receive the first dose, this time at the Hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal, following the vaccination plan of the Community of Madrid against Covid-19.