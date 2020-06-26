The Ministry of Defense has granted 150 crosses to military merit to troops who have excelled in the development of Operation Balmis, which for the last three months has taken the military out to the street to fight the coronavirus.

The Official Defense Bulletin (BOD) publishes this Friday the resolution by which the Ministry awards 148 military personnel and two with the Military, Naval and Aeronautical Cross of Merit with a White Badge. The honorees include officers, NCOs, troop and seafarers, and two civilians.

The resolution explains that this recognition is granted “for having stood out especially in the fulfillment of the tasks of Operation Balmis.”

Defense also plans to reward all the military who have been part of this mission, and who meet the required conditions, with a specific medal, as announced by sources from the Department led by Margarita Robles on Thursday.

The minister presided over a closing ceremony of Operation Balmis on Thursday, thanking all the military for their “effort, vocation and spirit of sacrifice” demonstrated during the last weeks fighting the Covid-19.

The Armed Forces have completed this mission after 98 days in which the Armed Forces have carried out almost 20,000 interventions in 2,300 locations with “the sole objective of saving lives.” However, the military is already immersed in preparing its capabilities to act in the event of a second wave.

Second wave

Defense Minister Margarita Robles presided yesterday at the official closing ceremony of Operation Balmis, which for 98 days brought out 187,000 military to the street to fight the coronavirus. However, the Armed Forces are already immersed in preparing all the means to be available as soon as possible and in the best conditions in the event of a second wave.

The work of the Armed Forces against Covid-19 officially ended on the 21st, while the state of alarm declined. Almost 20,000 interventions in 2,300 localities with “the sole objective of saving lives,” as stressed by the operation’s civil and military officials on Thursday.

The farewell act of what has been the most important military mission in peacetime in Spain has taken place at the Retamares base in Madrid, which since mid-March has become the ‘brain’ of the operation under the command of the Chief General Defense Staff (JEMAD), General Miguel Ángel Villarroya, and the one who has been his right hand, the commander of the Operations Command, General Fernando López del Pozo.

The latter has been responsible for explaining the work that was completed last week and all the plans that are already on the table to act again if necessary. López del Pozo has recognized the existence of a contingency plan that would allow the Armed Forces to be back on the street within 24 or 48 hours in case of regrowth.

One of its key points is the operational reserve of material, which has led the Armed Forces to store EPIS, masks or gloves to equip all the military to participate in a second mission against Covid-19. This ‘stock’ of material, which is already practically available, would allow all personnel to be staffed for a period of 30 or 40 days.

At the same time, the Armed Forces must have another reserve for personnel who do not participate directly in the pandemic operation but need means of protection and a third one in collaboration with the Ministry of Health for civilian sectors.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles has emotionally reviewed all the tasks that the military has undertaken in recent weeks, including “very hard moments” that the civil and military leadership of Defense shared through a WhatsApp group created for the occasion : Covid-19. “This group I will always keep because even if one day it becomes public, nothing happens,” joked Robles.

The minister has thanked the military on multiple occasions for their “dedication, vocation and sacrifice” and has called for the responsibility of citizens because “the virus is still there” and everyone must “be very aware of the dangers and risks ».

However, he recalled that the population must know that it will always count on the Armed Forces to help “where they are needed” and to carry out a work “so many times unknown.” In this sense, General López del Pozo has acknowledged that he hopes that the gratitude shown by society to the Armed Forces during these weeks will serve to convince citizens of the importance of investment in Defense.

The minister believes that the work of the military should “serve as an example” to politicians. There can be no tension and confrontation. We must be aware that the objective is to lift the country, “he claimed, giving as an example the” silent heroes “who have fought against the virus.