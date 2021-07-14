Defense and Justice vs. Flamengo LIVE AND LIVE on the Copa Libertadores SCHEDULE

Libertadores Cup

LIBERTADORES CUP | Defense and Justice is measured against Flamengo in what will be the first leg of the round of 16 of the tournament. Find out in this note of the channel that will be in charge of the transmission of this game.

Conmebol.

For the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores of America , Defense and Justice will receive Flamengo this Wednesday, July 14. The meeting will be broadcast LIVE through the screen of ESPN PLAY, Fox Sports 2, Marca Claro, Claro Sports, Fanatiz and beIN Sports.

The match will be played at the Norberto Tito Tomaghello Stadium. Previously, both teams had never met on the field of play in an official match.

El Halcón, under the command of Sebastián Beccacece, intends to obtain a revenue from local status to continue making history in the competition, where it qualified for the current instance for the first time.

While Mengao, who were champions of the tournament only two years ago, have the objective of confirming their performance in the group stage, where they added 12 points.

Defense and Justice vs. Flamengo, when and at what time do you play for the Copa Libertadores?

Defense and Justice and Flamengo will meet on Wednesday, July 14. The duel will take place from 9:30 p.m. (Argentine time) and will take place at the Norberto Tito Tomaghello Stadium.

Schedule and TV by country

Argentina: 7.15pm for ESPN Play and FOX Sports 2

Bolivia: 6.15pm for ESPN Play and FOX Sports 2

Brazil: 7.15pm by Fox Sports

Chile: 6.15pm FOX Sports 2 and FOX Sports 1

Colombia: 17.15 hours for ESPN Play and FOX Sports 2

Ecuador: 5:15 p.m. ESPN Play and FOX Sports 2

Mexico: 5:15 p.m. Claro and Claro Sports brand

Paraguay: 6.15 p.m. ESPN Play and FOX Sports 2

Peru: 5:15 p.m. ESPN Play and FOX Sports 2

Uruguay: 7.15pm for ESPN Play and FOX Sports 2

Venezuela: 6.15pm for ESPN Play and FOX Sports 2

United States: 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET by Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS