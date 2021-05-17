defends that vaccinated against covid-19 stop using masks

The director of the main health agency in the United States defended on Sunday the decision to make the use of masks more flexible for people who are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Miami World / telemundo51

In an interview on FOX News Sunday, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the change in the guidelines had nothing to do with political pressure.

“I’m showing the science as it is reported in medical journals … I deliver it as soon as I can when we have that information available,” he added.

Under guidelines released last week, people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing masks in crowds outdoors and in most indoor venues and forego social distancing.

However, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue to wear face masks, the CDC said. The agency also recommends continuing to use them in closed and crowded places like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The sudden change drew praise from those who were eager to stop wearing the masks, particularly those who see the new guidelines as a way to reopen offices, schools and other venues.

However, you cannot tell who is fully vaccinated and who is not, and many will have to rely on an honor-based system.