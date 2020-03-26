Apple TV + has released the official trailer for ‘Defending Jacob’, a new limited series starring Chris Evans (‘An exceptional gift’) along with the young actor who stars in ‘It’, Jaeden Martell. The series will be available on the platform of the technological gitante from next April 24.

Mark Bomback, writer of the last two films of ‘Planet of the Apes’, is the writer, producer and showrunner of this series based on the 2012 best-seller by William Landay, while the director of ‘Passengers’, Morten Tyldum serves as director and executive producer for Paramount Television along with Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman of Anonymous Content.

It will be an eight-episode miniseries whose protagonist is Andy Barber (Evans), an assistant prosecutor who investigates the murder of a 14-year-old boy and discovers that his teenage son is suspected of the terrible crime. Do not forget that this will be Evans’ first major television role since his appearance on ‘Skin’ (Fox) in 2003.

As a curiosity, it should be said that Warner Bros. tried to adapt this story in 2012, but the project did not materialize.

