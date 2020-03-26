Apple TV + has released the official trailer for ‘Defending Jacob’, a new limited series starring Chris Evans (‘An exceptional gift’) along with Michelle Dockery (‘Downton Abbey’ () and the young actor who stars in ‘It’, Jaeden Martell. The series will premiere on the platform of the technological giant starting next April 24.

Mark Bomback, writer of the last two films of ‘Planet of the Apes’, is the screenwriter, producer and showrunner of this series based on the 2012 William Landay best-seller, while the director of ‘Passengers’, Morten Tyldum serves as director of its first episode and executive producer for Paramount Television alongside Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman of Anonymous Content.

It will be an eight-episode miniseries whose protagonist is Andy Barber (Evans), an assistant prosecutor who investigates the murder of a 14-year-old boy and discovers that his teenage son is suspected of the terrible crime. Do not forget that this will be Evans’ first major television role since his appearance on ‘Skin’ (Fox) in 2003.

As a curiosity, it should be said that Warner Bros. tried to adapt this story into a movie in 2012, but the project did not materialize.

