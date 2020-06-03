Pepe, a Brazilian naturalized Portuguese and one of Porto’s great idols, said the team’s 2-1 loss to Famalicão this Wednesday for the Portuguese Championship was very unfair.

Famalicão players are thrilled after the goal that led the team to beat Porto 2-1 (Photo: JOSE COELHO / .)

Photo: Lance!

The 37-year-old defender, former Real Madrid and player of the Portugal team since 2007, teamed up with Chancel Mbemba and recalled that the Porto team was much superior:

– Just get the numbers. We gave 16 finishes and Famalicão only four. Our rival hardly attacked in the first half. But it had the merit of taking advantage of our shortcomings. We made a mistake in the first goal and when we had the strength to draw, we were eager to turn and they got the second goal. And football is like that. Who does not, takes.

The defender said that the team must keep in mind that there are still nine rounds left and that it is necessary to assimilate the defeat:

– We didn’t have the restart we wanted, but we are going to get up and believe in our football, because that’s how we got to the top. So, calm, humility and down to earth, as there are still many games ahead.

The Portuguese Championship had two games this Wednesday and these duels marked the reopening of the competition, interrupted in March because of social isolation to prevent the advance of the Covid 19 epidemic. Porto leads with 60 points, against 59 of Benfica, who this Thursday he receives Tondela, at 15:15 (from Brasília) and will take first place in case of victory.

Famalicão, with the victory, jumped to fifth place, two points behind Sporting, the first team within the qualifying zone for the Europa League next season.

– We have to think game by game and in those nine rounds that remain to fight to reach the zone of the European leagues. We are very focused – said Pedro Gonçalves, author of the winning goal for the Famalicão team.

In the other game this Wednesday, Portimonense, with a great goal from Lucas Fernandes, beat Gil Vicente by 1 to 0, reaching 19 points, but still in the relegation zone (penultimate place). Gil is ninth, with 30.

See too:

DIARY L! CUP OF 70: Preparing for the Mexico World Cup