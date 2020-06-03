Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug advocated by US President Donald Trump as a treatment for Covid-19, was ineffective in preventing infections in people exposed to the new coronavirus, according to a widely awaited clinical study released on Wednesday .

The new study did not point out serious side effects or heart problems with the use of hydroxychloroquine, a derivative of chloroquine.

The support of Trump and also President Jair Bolsonaro sparked a heated debate and raised expectations that drugs could be a cheap and widely available tool in combating the pandemic that has already infected more than 6.4 million people and killed more than 382,000 all around the world.

In the first large study that compared hydroxychloroquine to a placebo to assess its effect against the new coronavirus, researchers at the University of Minnesota tested 821 people who had recently been exposed to the virus or lived in a high-risk home.

The study showed that 11.8% of individuals who received hydroxychloroquine developed symptoms compatible with Covid-19, compared with 14.3% who received placebo. This difference was not statistically significant, pointing out that the drug is no better than placebo.

“Our data is pretty clear that, for post-exposure, it doesn’t really work,” said David Boulware, the study’s lead researcher and infectious disease physician at the University of Minnesota.

Several tests of the drug in the treatment of Covid-19 have been halted due to concerns about its safety, raised by health regulators and less rigorous previous studies.

“I believe that the two sides – one side that is saying ‘it is a dangerous drug’ and the other side that says ‘it works’ – are not correct,” Boulware said.

The results were also published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In March, Trump declared that the hydroxychloroquine used in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin had “a real chance of being one of the biggest watershed in medical history”, with little evidence to support that claim. He later said he took the medicine preventively after two people who worked at the White House were diagnosed with Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine – which has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties – inhibited the virus in laboratory experiments. But this type of test on humans is necessary to definitively demonstrate whether the drug’s benefits, if any, outweigh the risks when compared to placebo.

Proponents of the drug as a treatment for Covid-19 argue that it may need to be administered at an early stage of the disease to be effective. Others have suggested that it needs to be used in combination with mineral zinc, which can help boost the immune system.

More than 20% of the study subjects also took zinc, which had no significant effect.

Last month, the Ministry of Health of Brazil published a protocol that recommends doctors to use chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine even in mild cases of Covid-19, expanding the recommendation that before was only for severe cases. The change was made under pressure from President Bolsonaro, who defends the use of the drug despite the lack of proven effectiveness against Covid-19.

