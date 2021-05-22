Defeats of Katy Díaz and Gabriel Enguema

Yesterday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in the capital of Serbia, Belgrade, Cádiz Katy diaz (6-5, 1 KO), failed to win the interim WBC minimumweight title against the German Sarah bormann (13-0, 7 KO), who clearly won by points in a ten-round bout, with unanimous scores of 100-90 the three judges.

Also ten rounds fought the heavyweight from Madrid, the champion of Spain Gabriel Enguema (10-11, 6 KO) (in the photo) against the fighter born in Serbia, but of German nationality, Emir ahmatovic (10-0, 7 KO). In a very balanced combat and in which the Spanish team considers that Enguema clearly won, they gave the local victory by points in a split decision. A pity because Enguema deserved more.