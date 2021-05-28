Defeats of Azahara and Ciganda; the first one still depends on herself and goodbye from Carlota

The two Spanish women who are competing in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play on Las Vegas they had a different fate on the second day. Azahara Munoz Y Carlota Ciganda they lost their matches this Thursday, although the Malagueña still has fate in her hands, and depends on herself to go to the round of 16 phase while the Navarre was eliminated.

Azahara lost by a hole in the 18th against the Australian Hannah green. The key to the duel was in the first seven holes. Green got five up with four birdies and put the game very uphill for the Andalusian golfer. In any case, Azahara depends on herself on the last day of the group stage to qualify for the last 16, as the four players in the group are tied at one point. If Azahara beats Gerina Piller and Green and Melissa Reid tie, the Spanish will be in the second round.

Carlota Ciganda, meanwhile, fell 3 and 2 to Lauren Stephenson and has been removed. She has zero points after two days and there is already one player in the group, Ariya Jutanugarn, who has 1.5 points after beating Sarah Schmelzel. Not even a victory in the third game would allow Carlota to have options.

Also already out of the tournament, among other outstanding players, Natalie Gulbis, Brooke Henderson, Madelene Sagstrom, Hyo Joo Kim, Mi Hyang Lee, Mirim Lee, Austin Ernst and Christina Kim.