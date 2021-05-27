Defeats Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt gains custody of his children | AP

After a tough five-year legal battle between the actor Brad Pitt with his ex-partner, Angelina JolieIt emerged that it was the 57-year-old interpreter who finally obtained “joint custody” of his six children.

According to international tabloid reports, Brad Pitt, who starred in long and exhausting struggles in court to fight not to be separated from his children, has finally achieved his goal despite the attempts of his ex-spouse, Angelina, to avoid this situation.

There was a significant change in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge. Brad was just trying to spend more time with his kids, and it has become clear that she has done everything she can to avoid it.

The children of “cinema actor“Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, would have been subjected to various tests, in addition to various expert testimonies was that this decision was reached.

This trial lasted several months and there were a lot of witnesses, experts, therapists and others who have been with and around the children, and the decision was based on this, a source told Page Six.

Of course, after a long legal process in which Angelina Jolie would think she was the winner, at the moment she would not enjoy the result at all since they also point out, she is opposed to other issues, however, she will have to abide by the verdict.

Joint custody is not the issue Angelina opposes, there were other issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed, the informant reiterated.

It should be remembered that the ex-wife of William Bradley Pitt, (Brad Pitt) tried to use several resources in order to put obstacles in this legal battle, even a few months ago she sought to dismiss the private judge who ruled on the case.

In the opinion of the Hollywood celebrity, this person was incompetent since he did not take into account the experiences, dreams and needs of minors, so the histrionic would even bypass a state legal code that allows the best of 14-17 testify.

For its part, the defense of the winner of the “Oscar Award for Best Picture” carried out an “extensive procedure during the last six months in a thorough and fair manner and reached a tentative ruling and order after listening to experts and insightful witnesses.

The couple share custody of six children, three of them, sired during their marriage, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, they together with Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, must submit to the legal agreement reached by their parents, except 19-year-old Maddox.

It was after several months when the final ruling comes from Judge John Ouderkirk who determined after an intense investigation process that the celebrity couple share custody of the minors.

“They separated in 2016”

After ten years of marriage, one of the couples who seemed to be one of the most “solid” in the show, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, separated in 2016, amid a scandalous separation and complicated legal proceedings for the custody of the six children. in common what until today, still haunted them and which seemed “endless”.

Now, the renowned “Best Supporting Actress” has revealed that she has evidence proving that she was the victim of four-time Oscar nominee Brad Pitt.

For her part, Angelina Jolie would send a clear message during a 2020 interview with Vogue magazine in which she stated that her separation would have been for the good of her family. “It was the right decision,” he said.